Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in the tweet.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:28

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season [Video]MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season

The NBA has suspended its season after a player test positive for coronavirus. The details on that and other top stories.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:27Published

Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus [Video]Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Daniele Rugani of Juventus becomes the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple, both 63, revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday...
Just Jared

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday. Hanks said...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.