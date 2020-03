Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in the tweet.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season The NBA has suspended its season after a player test positive for coronavirus. The details on that and other top stories. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:27Published now Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus Daniele Rugani of Juventus becomes the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:06Published now

Recent related news from verified sources Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple, both 63, revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday...

Just Jared 13 hours ago



Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday. Hanks said...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago





Tweets about this