China offers Trump help in coronavirus fight as Wuhan reopens to traffic Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that he would have China's support in fighting the coronavirus, as Wuhan reopens to incoming traffic.

; Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that he would have China's support in fighting the coronavirus, as Wuhan reopens to incoming traffic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this