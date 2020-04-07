Global  

R. Kelly's request for prison release due to coronavirus denied by judge

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
R. Kelly's request for prison release due to coronavirus denied by judge"The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses."
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Wants to Be Released from Prison to Help Find Coronavirus Treatment

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Wants to Be Released from Prison to Help Find Coronavirus Treatment 01:02

 Martin Shkreli, the controversial former pharmaceutical executive is requesting a release from prison to help find a treatment for Coronavirus. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

thetotalplug

thetotalplug R. Kelly Denied Request of Coronavirus Release #rkelly #coronavirus #prison https://t.co/xwIWkq7PTC 25 minutes ago

ValleyNewsLive

Valley News Live R. Kelly wants released from a federal prison in Chicago, citing coronavirus fears. Federal judge says no. https://t.co/f7hZIqfh87 54 minutes ago

DeMovinOnUp_MB

Dé or Jefe RT @balleralert: R Kelly’s Request To Be Release From Federal Prison Is Denied; Judge Maintains Kelly Is A Flight Risk https://t.co/13yG78u… 1 hour ago

emalise1

emalise RT @Forbes: Singer R. Kelly will remain in jail after a federal judge denied his bail request today, which was submitted in March over fear… 1 hour ago

Boo5992

Ethan D Carlyle RT @people: R. Kelly’s Request for Release from Prison Due to Coronavirus Concerns Denied https://t.co/juMXvgAU2d 2 hours ago

lorealluchi

L'Orèal LUCHi 👑🗽 RT @HOT97: A Judge gave a few reasons why #RKelly's request for temporary release was DENIED! 👩‍⚖️ https://t.co/0rF87PKh47 2 hours ago

balleralert

BallerAlert R Kelly’s Request To Be Release From Federal Prison Is Denied; Judge Maintains Kelly Is A Flight Risk… https://t.co/YK3D0CbJF6 2 hours ago

Slow_Wine504

⚜️Marcel🎺☥ RT @billboard: A New York Federal judge has denied #RKelly’s request to be released from prison due to the #COVID19Pandemic https://t.co/Rf… 3 hours ago

