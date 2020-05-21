Global  

Senate backs subpoena for Hunter Biden probe over Ukraine ties

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Senate backs subpoena for Hunter Biden probe over Ukraine tiesThe Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs voted 8-6 in favor of the subpoena for documents related to work Biden did for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Hunter Biden may find his name in the headlines again. Politico reports that a key Senate committee is vowing to press forward with its investigation targeting Hunter. The probe would come despite..

Senate panel approves subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has voted to issue a subpoena as part of its investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, a move that met...
Senate Orders Subpoena Into Hunter Biden's Ties To Ukraine Company

Senate Orders Subpoena Into Hunter Biden's Ties To Ukraine CompanyWatch VideoA Senate committee has approved a subpoena of a Democratic public relations firm as part of an investigation of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his...
