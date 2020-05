Tunisian speaker of parliament congratulates GNA on Al Watiya airbase capture Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) CAPE TOWN � The speaker of Tunisia's house of representatives, Rached Ghannouchi, has congratulated Libya's Government of N... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this