Date set for sentencing of New Zealand mosque shooter Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty earlier this year to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act. Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty earlier this year to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act. 👓 View full article