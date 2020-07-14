Global  
 

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike

Haaretz Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Fauci has been increasingly sidelined by the White House as he sounds alarms about the virus, a most unwelcome message at a time when Trump is focused on pushing an economic rebound
White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence 00:43

 Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone...

Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for..

Dr. Fauci's Standing With White House Appears To Be Diminishing

CBS4's Skyler Henry has the latest news out of D.C.

White House Is Throwing Dr. Fauci Under Bus, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on the White House's treatment of Dr. Fauci.

White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus (CNN)As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a...
White House undercuts Fauci as Trump downplays COVID-19 spike ahead of election

 With U.S. virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, the White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert, playing down the danger as...
