UAE- Eid Al Adha 2020: Police warn children against using fireworks during celebrations

MENAFN.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents of the dangers posed by fireworks during Eid Al Adha celebrations, while urging...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya

'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya 02:43

 COVID-19 pandemic affecting livestock market, other businesses, as residents prepare to mark holiday amid restrictions.

