You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs



'We work daily to get food for our children. If we don't work, there's no food.' Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:07 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons The IDF stated that the attack comes in response to the number of incendiary balloons sent from Gaza not only on Friday, but throughout the week.

Jerusalem Post 1 week ago



Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over balloon attacks Fresh Israeli air strikes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israel’s army said, as a week of hostilities between the Jewish State and the...

WorldNews 1 week ago



IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Response to Incendiary Balloons; Rockets Intercepted Israel carried out airstrikes late on Motzoei Shabbos in the Gaza Strip, following continued launches into Israel of balloon-borne incendiary devices and the...

WorldNews 6 days ago





Tweets about this