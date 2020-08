Pourbus 🇧🇪🇪🇺 RT @haaretzcom: Proud Boys, right-wing militias clash with counter protesters in several U.S. states https://t.co/7plKm0NQTW 28 seconds ago tammy ruff RT @Nationalist_KAG: God BLESS the Proud Boys, and I will make sure I am there next time. We need a vigorous right wing movement to show t… 8 minutes ago Hami RT @inafutureage: Remember when that PPB Lieutenant said that far right brawlers like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer were “much more mainstr… 9 minutes ago Haaretz.com Proud Boys, right-wing militias clash with counter protesters in several U.S. states https://t.co/7plKm0NQTW 16 minutes ago Scottiestoybox These right wing militias / Proud Boys are tRumps brown shirt enforcers https://t.co/y0QvwwG9zh 31 minutes ago Doug Matatall @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump So. You sent your 'Proud Boys' to Michigan to try and rile things up. The 'boys' wer… https://t.co/6Eenj2nXU2 1 hour ago Muh Anonymosources RT @FAllanRoth1: @Mamacita4life @WSBT As I watched those videos, it looked to me as though the "peaceful counter-protesters" were the aggre… 2 hours ago