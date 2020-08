24 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police Downtown



The protest started peacefully in Millennium Park, but officers and protesters repeatedly clashed as the action moved to downtown streets. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:54 Published 6 hours ago

Protesters Take To Streets After Dan Ryan March Does Not Work Out



Protesters against police brutality had hoped to walk on the Dan Ryan Expressway starting at noon on Saturday, but they did not get on, and instead took to local streets. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:52 Published 11 hours ago