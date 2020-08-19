Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice.

The riot was declared Tuesday night outside the building, police said. They ordered people to leave the area. People were smashing windows on the first floor, and threw “burning material” inside, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Multnomah County Building was set on fire and vandalized, said county commission chair Deborah Kafoury, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. There was damage to a lobby where protective equipment against the spread of the coronavirus is distributed, she said.

The building is used for marriages, among other services. Kafoury asked that residents support efforts to address the pandemic and provide programs.

“In such a difficult, uncertain time, our community needs all of us to work together,” she said.

Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations.

Authorities had received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of protesters chasing a truck a few blocks from the downtown federal courthouse. The driver crashed and was then assaulted, authorities said.

Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, Marquise Love, 25, police said in a statement. The victim of the assault has been released from a hospital and is recovering.

A social media account apparently connected to Love has been disabled and efforts to locate him for comment were not immediately successful.

On Monday night, authorities said people marched to the police union...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland? [Video]

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?

Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:53Published
Portland DA won't prosecute low level protesting offenses [Video]

Portland DA won't prosecute low level protesting offenses

The DC office in Portland says it won't prosecute people who were arrested for low level offenses at protests.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Portland DA won't prosecute low level protesting offenses [Video]

Portland DA won't prosecute low level protesting offenses

The DC office in Portland says it won't prosecute people who were arrested for low level offenses at protests.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Portland police sgt: Legitimate protests, message 'hijacked by anarchists'

 A Portland police sergeant came to the defense of his colleagues and the department amid ongoing protests in the Oregon city.
FOXNews.com

Riot Swiftly Declared for Portland Protest at Police Union Building  

 Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days  
VOA News


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Police declare riot at anti-racism protest in U.S. city of Portland https://t.co/Y97sklPltQ 2 minutes ago

luciendlessard

lucien d lessard https://t.co/VHDWQ9CrM3 aanother story on "peaceful protests" 9 minutes ago

Apex_WW

Apex 🚨 Police declare riot at protest in southeast #Portland https://t.co/NxP2Lilu7n 24 minutes ago

WTVYNews4

WTVYNews4 Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he… https://t.co/9iRRwIJmSD 29 minutes ago

Faithfull_Lady

Dog on it RT @KATUNews: #BREAKING: Police declare riot outside Multnomah County Building in SE Portland Broken windows and smoking debris can be see… 34 minutes ago

US__News

United States News Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests https://t.co/p1yFlSwOav 1 hour ago

dntwsteurtalent

dontwasteyourtalent RT @FOX8NOLA: Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests https://t.co/X9hiu9Wj2C 1 hour ago

KSNBLocal4

KSNB Local4 Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests https://t.co/o3OSiuLplD 1 hour ago