Massive smoke clouds from wildfires darken West Coast sky

Haaretz Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
While satellites show a towering band of smoke hovering along the coast, there was little scent of smoke and the air quality index did not reach unhealthy levels
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News

California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News 01:29

 The skies of San Fransisco and the US West Coast have turned orange-red after smoke from multiple wildfires completely blocked out sunlight on Wednesday. Residents woke up to what many were calling a doomsday or apocalyptic morning. Social media was flooded with pictures of red tinted skies in...

Wildfire smoke turns skyline of San Francisco orange [Video]

Wildfire smoke turns skyline of San Francisco orange

San Francisco in United States is witnessing unusual sky colour, a hazy orange due to wildfire smoke. Fog blankets the skyline of California's city. Series of wildfires broke out in bay area in August...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Heavy Smoke From Northern Fires Turns Bay Area Sky Into All-Day Twilight [Video]

Heavy Smoke From Northern Fires Turns Bay Area Sky Into All-Day Twilight

Team coverage of eerie, smokey haze that darkened skies in the Bay Area Wednesday (9-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:18Published
Firefighters Battle Grizzly Creek Wildfire at Glenwood Canyon in Colorado [Video]

Firefighters Battle Grizzly Creek Wildfire at Glenwood Canyon in Colorado

Firefighting crews were seen battling with the wildfire in Glenwood Canyon just outside of Glenwood Springs in Colorado. Massive clouds of smoke were seen engulfing the skies at the site of the fire...

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:16Published

California flames produce massive cloud that makes wildfires even worse

 (Natural News) California's intense wildfires are generating massive pyrocumulus clouds that bring strong, high winds and dry lightning, potentially stoking
NaturalNews.com


