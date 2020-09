Queues form as young men enlist in Azerbaijan Army Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A crowd of young men looking to enlist, and support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, formed in Baku. Azerbaijan declared a partial military mobilisation on Monday after declaring martial law on Sunday. 👓 View full article

