Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad's body laid to final resting place

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Body of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was laid to it...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah

Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah 00:58

 Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.

