Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad's body laid to final resting place

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91



Known as a peacemaker, Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 45:49 Published 21 hours ago Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91



Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades asthe oil-rich nation’s top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the1990 Gulf War, has died at the age of 91. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 23 hours ago

Tweets about this