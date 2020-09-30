Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad's body laid to final resting place
5 minutes ago) (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Body of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was laid to it...
Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91
Known as a peacemaker, Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died.
Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades asthe oil-rich nation’s top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the1990 Gulf War, has died at the age of 91.
