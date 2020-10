Iranian currency rates for October 18 Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18 By Elnur Baghishov � Trend: The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this