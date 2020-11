Unique holiday gift trends for 2020



President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:34 Published 1 hour ago

Protesters rally outside LA mayor's house amid rumours he may join Biden's team



A group of protesters gathered outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti after rumours suggested he may join Joe Biden's administration. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 days ago