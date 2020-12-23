Global
Trump pardons four contractors accused of a massacre
Trump pardons four contractors accused of a massacre
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 (
9 hours ago
)
One of the contractors who was pardoned yesterday was Nicholas Slatten, who was accused of killing 17 civilians
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
11 hours ago
Clapper on Trump pardons: I am out of adjectives
03:21
Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacts after President Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including four for military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians.
Trump pardons Blackwater contractors jailed for massacre of Iraq civilians
Four guards fired on unarmed crowd in Baghdad in 2007, killing 14 and sparking outrage over use of private security in war zones
Upworthy
12 hours ago
Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting
President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians...
WorldNews
14 hours ago
Ex-Army Major Richard Ojeda Slams Trump For Blackwater Pardons: ‘They Did Not Give Two Sh*ts’ About Who They Killed
Former congressman and retired army major *Richard Ojeda* (D) blasted President *Donald Trump* for his pardon of four contractors with the private military firm,...
Mediaite
2 hours ago
