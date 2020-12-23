Global  
 

Trump pardons four contractors accused of a massacre

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Trump pardons four contractors accused of a massacreOne of the contractors who was pardoned yesterday was Nicholas Slatten, who was accused of killing 17 civilians
News video: Clapper on Trump pardons: I am out of adjectives

Clapper on Trump pardons: I am out of adjectives 03:21

 Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacts after President Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including four for military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians.

Trump pardons Blackwater contractors jailed for massacre of Iraq civilians

 Four guards fired on unarmed crowd in Baghdad in 2007, killing 14 and sparking outrage over use of private security in war zones
Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians...
Ex-Army Major Richard Ojeda Slams Trump For Blackwater Pardons: ‘They Did Not Give Two Sh*ts’ About Who They Killed

 Former congressman and retired army major *Richard Ojeda* (D) blasted President *Donald Trump* for his pardon of four contractors with the private military firm,...
