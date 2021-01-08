Trump concedes to Biden, condemns 'heinous attack' on Capitol by supporters
Trump releases video message as Democratic leaders in Congress demand cabinet strip him of his powers, threaten to impeach him for second timeFull Article
President Donald Trump has condemned supporters who rioted at the US Capitoland conceded to President-elect Joe Biden in a new..
Donald Trump has conceded defeat to Joe Biden for the first time - a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.
President-elect Biden said Trump supporters' attack on the Capitol was "one of the darkest days" in U.S. history. Mr. Biden blamed..