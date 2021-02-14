Archaeologists find earliest known beer mega-factory, in Egypt
Published
Facilities to make beer go back over 13,000 years, but nothing the size of this facility – built by a necropolis at Abydos – had been found beforeFull Article
CAIRO (AP) — American and Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed what could be the oldest known beer factory at one of the most..