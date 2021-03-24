Kuwait Amir condoles with UAE leaders on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed's demise

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of condolences to leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the passing away Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE's Finance Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.His Highness the Amir sent cables of condolences to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohamamd bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE's Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, praying for Allah to bless the deceased with mercy, and to bestow them with solace.His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of condolences to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan over passing away of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. (end) bs MENAFN24032021000071011013ID1101802980