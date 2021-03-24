Global shipping firm says Ever Given, loaded with over, 000 tons of cargo

(MENAFN)According to Egypt's Suez Canal Authority, Traffic continued through Egypt's Suez Canal after a huge container cargo ship that ran aground blocked movement. The authority further declared that "The navigation movement has returned to regularity again in the canal through the original route and the efforts to rescue and float the giant Panamanian container ship [EVER GIVEN] will continue." The authority also referred to �the lack of visibility and bad weather conditions of a dust storm, which led to the loss of the ability to steer the ship," adding that the container ship ran aground as passing via the new channel of the canal. A container ship "en route from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean ran aground at KM 151 in the Suez Canal at about 07.40 hours local time this morning,� according to GAC, a global shipping and logistics company.