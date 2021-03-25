Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Meets Iraqi Prime Minister Joint Statement Issued

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) NEOM, Mar. 26, 2021, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, met virtually on Thursday with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Following is the text of the joint statement issued by the meeting: Emanating from the firm and historical fraternal ties and bonds that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Iraq, and to enhance the distinguished relations between them and their sincere wish to develop them in various fields on firm foundations and principles, topped by Arab and Islamic brotherhood, good neighborhood and common interests, and at a gracious invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Thursday 3/25/2021, a virtual meeting was held between the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Excellency Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq. The two sides praised the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples. The two sides paid tribute to the level of these relations and contacts. They also emphasized the role of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and peoples, and underscored the importance of expanding the zones of bilateral cooperation and enhancing them, especially in the political, security, trade, investment and touristy fields, in order to complement the efforts being exerted and the positive results achieved due to mutual visits of officials between the two countries during the past period. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciated the efforts being exerted by the Iraqi government to achieve stability and development in the Republic of Iraq. For its part, the Republic of Iraq appreciated the initiatives submitted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Iraq in the field of confronting the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. On regional issues, the two sides agreed to intensify cooperation, coordination and exchange of views on issues of common concern at the regional and international arenas, in a way that contributes to supporting and enhancing security and stability in the region, and underlying the need to keep the region away from tensions, through dashing out their causes and jointly seeking to establish security and stability. In this regard, the Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed his support for the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the crisis in Yemen. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques extended a gracious invitation to the Iraqi Prime Minister, to visit the Kingdom in the near future to meet with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, to discuss ways to enhance relations between the two countries and peoples and discuss all issues of common interest. For his part, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation and acceptance of the invitation. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques requested that his greetings be conveyed to the Iraqi President, wishing him and the Prime Minister good health, and the Iraqi people further progress and prosperity. The Prime Minister also expressed thanks to and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to HRH the Crown Prince, wishing them best good health and the Saudi people further prosperity and progress. --SPA 00:54 LOCAL TIME 21:54 GMT 0002 MENAFN25032021000078011016ID1101811997