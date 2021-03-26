Jordan expresses condolences over victims of Egypt train collision

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Friday, extended Jordan's condolences to the Egyptian government and people over the victims of a deadly train collision in Egypt governorate of Sohag.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez voiced Jordan's solidarity with Egypt, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. MF 26/03/2021 16:17:40 MENAFN26032021000117011021ID1101816023