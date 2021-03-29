Prince William named as 'world's sexiest bald man' in light-hearted Google study

(MENAFN - NewsIn.Asia) March 29 (Mirror) - Prince William is the "sexiest bald man" in the world, according to a light-hearted new study using Google. Longevita, a cosmetic surgery specialist, conducted the study by searching for how many times the Duke of Cambridge had been called "sexy" in online blogs and articles, reports The Sun. The number that came back was a whopping 17.6 million. Prince William beat the likes of boxing megastar Mike Tyson who came in second place with 8.8 million "sexy" mentions across the internet. Actor Jason Statham, basketball legend Michael Jordan and musician Pitbull also fared well in the sexiest bald man in the world list. Other contenders for the top prize were Bruce Willis, Floyd Mayweather, Vin Diesel, John Travolta and Dwayne Johnson - otherwise known as The Rock. They all came in the top 10. A Longevita spokesperson said: 'There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on.' The full list - with how many times they've been called sexy in online articles Prince William - 17.6m Mike Tyson - 8.8m Jason Statham - 7.4m Pitbull - 5.4m Michael Jordan - 5.3m Floyd Mayweather - 4.3m John Travolta - 3.8m Bruce Willis - 3.3m Dwayne Johnson - 2.6m Vin Diesel - 2.3m Bald Google Prince Prince William SexyMENAFN29032021000191011043ID1101825462