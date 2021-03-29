Experience Tom and Jerry like never before at the all new City Centre Al Zahia, from March 9 to April 9, 2021.

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Dubai, UAE: Can you imagine visiting a brand-new mall AND getting to interact with the legendary chasing duo, Tom and Jerry? Well, NOW YOU CAN! The #1 viewed cartoon in the UAE, will be coming to the all-new City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah for an experience like never before!� The Tom & Jerry Cheese Town experience, brought to you by City Centre Al Zahia in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products EMEA (WBCP EMEA) in association with Shooting Stars, its Middle East licensing agent, and EventBox will bring all your childhood memories to life! Starting March 9 until April 9, 2021, City Centre Al Zahia will be transformed into the Tom and Jerry Cheese Town! The mall will have a complete Tom & Jerry takeover, showcasing the history and evolution of this iconic cartoon with original artwork, sculptures, meet and greets with Tom and Jerry, and plenty of photo opportunities. An overall amazing experience! The 7-time Oscar Award winning duo Tom and Jerry is an all-time favorite for young ones as well as adults, who are transported back to their childhood days, and Cheese Town definitely has something for everyone! Mall visitors can journey through Tom and Jerry's universe and experience many iconic areas as seen in the Tom and Jerry cartoons. These areas include, The Kitchen Illusion Space, The Interactive Study, The Living Room Illusion, and Jerry's Home, where Jerry pops in once in a while to give visitors a pleasant scare! A mini expo and art gallery, showing the evolution of Tom and Jerry with original artwork, sculptures and animations throughout the decades, and giant sculptures, make for amazing photo opportunities and further immerses visitors into the Tom and Jerry world! 'Tom and Jerry is such an iconic brand and still one of the most popular cartoons today,' said Francois Simonetta, Vice President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products. 'With an especially large following in the UAE, we are thrilled to partner with City Centre Al Zahia, Shooting Stars and EventBox to bring fans a truly unique experience with the Tom and Jerry Cheese Town.' Enjoy Tom and Jerry, Cheese Town for a whole month, only at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, from March 9 to April 9 2021, between 12:00 and 21:00 daily. Tom and Jerry, Cheese Town experience also coincides with the release of the new movie, 'Tom and Jerry', in cinemas since February 11, 2021. The highly anticipated movie sees one of the most beloved rivalries in history reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century,' forcing the event's desperate planner, Kayla, to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's 'Tom and Jerry.' The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.�An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to eventually do the unthinkable� work together to save the day. ABOUT MAJID AL FUTTAIM : Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. 