Afghanistan- US lifts sanctions on International Criminal Court

The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court's senior members including the prosecutor who launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan. Antony Blink, US Secretary of State announced that the assessment concluded that measures taken by Trump's administration were inappropriate and ineffective. The financial ban sanctions on ICC were imposed by Trump Administration, visa ban on the organization's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was also removed. She was sanctioned due to a launch of an investigation into alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan. US media reported the Trump administration had imposed financial sanctions and a US visa ban on the ICC's Gambian-born chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda last year after she launched an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by American forces in Afghanistan, according to US media reports. ICC also pressed ahead with an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories by Israel.