Jordan: Queen Noor says justice will prevail over accusation of her son

(MENAFN)Queen Noor, the mother of Jordan�s former crown prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, stated that �truth and justice will prevail� following the accusations linking her son to actions affecting on Jordan�s security. Queen Noor further posted on Twitter that "Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander," "God bless and keep them safe." Former crown prince Hamzah and former head of the Jordanian Royal Court Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah were amid 20 people arrested on the grounds that they "pose a threat to Jordan�s stability�. The Jordanian Chief of Staff, Gen. Yousef Huneiti, declined that Prince Hamzah was arrested or under house detain but stated that he was demanded to end activities that are used to target Jordan's security and stability.