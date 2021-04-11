Pan Emirates unveils its 2021 Ramadan Collection exclusively for Interior Designers and Media

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) The collection was showcased at Pan Emirates Home Furnishings largest store in Al Barsha, Dubai, on April Dubai, United Arab Emirates:�Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, the leading indoor, patio, and outdoor furniture brand in the region, unveiled its 2021 Ramadan Catalogue and showcased its collection exclusively for Interior Designers and Media recently at the largest Pan Emirates store in Al Barsha, behind Mall of the Emirates. The prominent interior designers and media troupe witnessed Pan Emirates mesmerizing Ramadan Collection, featuring a wide range of latest trending furniture and accessories from across the globe ahead of Ramadan. The motive behind this exclusive launch is to strengthen Pan Emirates relationship with the top interior designers in the UAE market who have a flair for home furnishing design aesthetics and to give them an opportunity to use this inspiring range to decorate their clients' abodes during Ramadan. Pan Emirates 2021 Ramadan catalogue aims to provide people with an excellent opportunity to express their love for spending Ramadan at their homes with friends and family and decorate and re-energize their space with furniture and accessories that are functional and pleasing to the eye. Pan Emirates believes that there is a home full of goodness behind every celebration, and this latest collection is specially curated to add more goodness to every corner of one's home this Ramadan. Also, as a part of its consistent effort to give back to the society, Pan Emirates commits to contribute 1% of its total sale during Ramadan to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs. Mr. Mohammed Katawalla, Group Finance Director said: 'Our special Ramadan collection offers UAE based interior designers a diverse option of latest trending Furniture and Home Accessories that are excellent in quality and unique in style. We have handpicked these products from across the world to introduce the latest trends ahead of trendsto the market. Our customers will also get 30 to 70% Off on this exclusive rangethroughout Ramadan. And like every year, this year too, 1% of every purchase during Ramadan goes to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, allowing our customers to be a part of a greater cause and do their bit of goodness for the society." Apart from the enthralling collection, the interior designers are also thrilled with Pan Emirates excellent services that include prompt home delivery, 2-year warranty on the furniture, 0% instalment plans with leading banks in the region, great prices and pleasant in-store and after-sales services. Pan Emirates Ramadan 2021 is available to view, download and shop at�panemirates.com. About PAN Emirates Home Furnishings : Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, the UAE's No. 1 and most preferred home refurbishment destination continues to reinvent its product and service offerings, thus continuing to remain synonymous with easy, stylish, and affordable home decorating solutions over the last 28 years. Today, Pan Emirates Home Furnishings has 21 showrooms all over the GCC with plans to expand with an additional 5 this year. Renowned for superior product quality, great in-store experiences, and pleasant after-sales service, Pan Emirates Home Furnishings sets the benchmark when it comes to addressing a spectrum of furnishing styles and tastes. Walking into a Pan Emirates Home Furnishings showroom is almost like walking into a candy shop � you will come away with something � it's impossible not to, with so much to choose from! Be it furniture, accessories, or home d�cor � for every space and corner of your home and outdoors too. Our signature store in Al Barsha, Dubai, has been spread across 300,000 sq. ft. and is the biggest furniture store across the UAE. When you shop at a Pan Emirates Home Furnishings store, you can be sure that you are getting the best quality, value, and price guarantee for the piece of furniture you will buy. It's a commitment we offer our customers, and we call it the PAN PROMISE. So next time you need to redecorate or if something in our display catches your eye, do walk in and talk to Pan Emirates Home Furnishings professional team. Their assistants will tell you all about, why with PAN PROMISE you can shop confidently and be sure to get the complete value for your money. 