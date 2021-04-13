Afghanistan- Biden to 'withdraw' US troops by September 2021

(MENAFN - Khaama Press) Image source: Social Media Washington Post: - President Joe Biden will withdraw U.S troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks on the Twin towers in New York. According to the Washington Post, the Taliban vowed to retake offensives on U.S and NATO forces in Afghanistan, so far it is unclear whether the Taliban will practically implement their threats against US and international troops. US President Joe Biden is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday in regards to troops withdrawal extension, Washington Post reported. There are 2,500 U.S troops stationed in Afghanistan, the statistical figure of the residing troops is not exact, but there are additional 7,000 Coalition and NATO troops in the country. US-Taliban agreement on February last year requires U.S troops to be withdrawn by May 1st 2021. This comes as Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced that Turkey summit will start on 24th April following Taliban urge for summit's date rearrangement. The statement said that Turkey, Qatar, and United Nations will co-convene the peace summit between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Turkey conference will be held in Istanbul, the statement added, 'The overriding objective of the Istanbul Conference on the Afghanistan Peace Process is to accelerate and complement the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on the achievement of a just and durable political settlement,'. The conference is aimed at helping negotiating parties to reach shared and foundational principles on an agreed vision for the future of Afghanistan, the summit will provide a roadmap to an upcoming political settlement and 'an end to the conflict'. The conference is expected to provide a valuable opportunity for all partners to reiterate support for Afghanistan and its people on their 'path toward inclusive peace, stability, and prosperity'. In the meantime, as peace efforts are underway, on the first day of Ramadan at least three civilians were in an explosion in western Farah province on Tuesday. Security sources said an explosive-laden vehicle was detonated in PD1 of the provincial capital near a police checkpoint. According to reports three civilians were killed and further 18 people including six policemen were injured. Security sources blamed Taliban for the attack, but the group have not yet commented on the incident.MENAFN13042021000228011069ID1101910360