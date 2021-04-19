Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN - NewsIn.Asia) April 20 (India Today) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Saudi Arabia either before or immediately after Eid al-Fitr in May, Pakistani news channel Geo News reported on Monday. According to Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Imran Khan's visit is confirmed but the dates are yet to be declared. During the trip, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In March, the crown prince had invited Khan to visit Saudi Arabia during a telephonic conversation. Imran Khan had accepted the offer. Before that, the Pakistani Prime Minister had written a letter to Mohammed bin Salman congratulating him on the launch of the 'Saudi Green Initiative' and 'Green Middle East Initiative'. On Twitter, the Prime Minister's office had stated that the two leaders planned to work together to strengthen bilateral ties between the countries. Imran Khan Pakistan Prime Minister Saudi ArabiaMENAFN19042021000191011043ID1101946132