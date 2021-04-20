During a news conference following Chauvin's conviction on three criminal counts, Pelosi called the outcome "a step in the right direction for justice."Full Article
Pelosi criticized for thanking George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life'
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pelosi: Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice
Bleacher Report AOL
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thanked George Floyd “for sacrificing your life for justice” after Derek Chauvin was..
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi criticised for thanking George Floyd for ‘sacrificing your life’
Indian Express
-
Pelosi tweets new response to Chauvin verdict after thanking George Floyd 'for sacrificing your life for justice'
Upworthy
-
House Speaker Pelosi Criticized for Thanking George Floyd for 'Sacrificing Your Life'
Newsmax
-
Pelosi Hammered Over Comments Thanking George Floyd ‘For Sacrificing Your Life For Justice’
Mediaite
You might like
More coverage
Nancy Pelosi Thanks George Floyd For ‘Sacrificing’ His Life ‘For Justice’
Mediaite
Shortly after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference in..
-
Pelosi thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life for justice' after Chauvin guilty verdict
FOXNews.com
-
Pelosi: ‘Thank You George Floyd For Sacrificing Your Life’
Daily Caller
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing his life' for racial justice
Business Insider
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing his life' for justice
Business Insider