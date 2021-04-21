COVID-19 cases in Jordan hit 3,209, claims lives of 57

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) -- COVID-19 claimed the lives of 57 people in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 8,429, pushing the caseload to some 695,390, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).Breaking down Wednesday's tally, the MoH said 1,104 cases were recorded in Amman, 680 in Irbid, 430 in Zarqa, 230 in Mafraq, 97 in Balqa, 157 in Karak, 97 in Ajloun, 46 in Maan, 125 in Tafilah, 62 in Jerash, 119 in Aqaba and 62 in Madaba.The MoH said in a press statement that some 253 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 220 others were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 1,937.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom hovers around 34,468, it added.More than 654,493 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.Around 13.03 percent of the 24,628 COVID-19 tests that were conducted today came back positive compared with 13.76 percent Tuesday. AJ21/04/2021 16:18:03 MENAFN21042021000117011021ID1101958646