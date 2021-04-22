THE BEST EID HOLIDAY FLIGHT DEAL WITH AIR SEYCHELLES

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Four night stay in the Seychelles with attractive fares starting from $343 (AED 1,259) in Economy and $1040 (AED 3,819) in Business Class. Flights operating from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday, 11 May returning from Seychelles on Saturday, 15 May, 2021. aerial view of mahe island seychelles. Air Seychelles has today announced that the airline will operate an additional flight between Dubai and Seychelles over the upcoming Eid holidays, to provide travellers planning a last-minute escape to a nearby destination the opportunity to visit the Seychelles. Offering the best deals on Economy and Business class tickets with fares starting as low as $343�(AED1,259), the flight already on sale, is available for booking via�www.airseychelles.com. With Seychelles being a visa-free destination for all nationalities, travellers are allowed to enter regardless of vaccination status. All travellers must carry a negative PCR test certificate taken 72 hours prior to departure and complete the mandatory Health Travel Authorization at�seychelles.govtas.com�for entry approval into the country. With the no quarantine requirements upon arrival and ease of movement, visitors can roam free within the Seychelles exploring the exciting spots and wide choice of activities the island has to offer. The flight schedule from Dubai to Seychelles are as follows: Flight Origin Destinatio n Depart Arrive Days HM1017 Dubai Seychelles 0800hrs 1230hrs Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 HM1018 Seychelles Dubai 1625hrs 2055hrs Saturday, 15 May, 2021 About Air Seychelles : Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, was established in 1978 and began long-haul service in 1983. As the main driver of tourism in Seychelles, it is a core pillar of the national economy. The airline offers international flights to Johannesburg, Mauritius, Mumbai and Tel Aviv as well as charter services on demand. On its domestic network, Air Seychelles operates daily domestic flights between Mahe and Praslin as well as charter services throughout the archipelago. In 2020, Air Seychelles won the most coveted title of 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline' at the World Travel Awards. The full service carrier was also recognized as 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Business Class' and 'Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew 'at World Travel Awards Indian Ocean Winners Day.MENAFN22042021005446012082ID1101964538