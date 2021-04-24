Premier League, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0: Records broken

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) An own goal by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno handed Everton a 1-0 win in Premier League at The Emirates on Friday. This turned out to be Everton's first league win at The Emirates since 1996, while the Gunners faced a seventh home defeat of the season. The victory moved eighth-placed Everton to 52 points, one behind Liverpool, and three off fourth-placed Chelsea. In this article How did the match pan out? Unwanted records for Arsenal Own goal in both games against Everton Everton have won 10 away games this season Match How did the match pan out? Both Arsenal and Everton were unable to score in what remained a goal-less first half. Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson came close to breaking the deadlock once, but his free-kick was denied by the bar. In the 76th minute, Richarlison skipped past Granit Xhaka, having sent a low cross into the six-yard box. Leno misjudged the cross, and bundled it into the net. Arsenal Unwanted records for Arsenal Arsenal have lost seven games at The Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this season. They have now recorded most defeats at home in a league campaign since 1992/93 (also seven). Arsenal have failed to score in eight Premier League games at The Emirates Stadium this season, twice as many as in the previous four campaigns combined. Do you know? Own goal in both games against Everton Arsenal scored an own goal in both league matches against Everton this season. This is the third time they have put the ball in their own net (home and away) against a side in a Premier League campaign (also 2011/12 vs Liverpool, 2008/09 vs Chelsea). Wins Everton have won 10 away games this season Only Manchester City (12) have won more away games than Everton (10) in the Premier League this season. This is the first time since 1986/87 that the Toffees have won 10 away games in a single league campaign. Speaking on the win, Everton defender Mason Holgate said, "To dig deep and get the win is massive. We've got to be consistent now." MENAFN24042021000165011035ID1101976014