LinkedIn highlights best companies to grow your career in the UAE

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) The coveted annual Top Companies list focuses on helping members navigate their professional journey Dubai, UAE: LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, announced today its LinkedIn Top Companies 2021 list for the UAE, which identifies the best places for professionals to grow their careers and develop their skills. Produced by the LinkedIn News team and driven by LinkedIn data, the list examines the career paths of millions of global professionals on the network and spans across 20 global markets. It reflects the current state of the economy, showcasing how companies are navigating the ever-changing world of work and how LinkedIn is helping professionals get back on their feet after an unprecedented year. Retail companies made up 40% of the UAE's 2021 Top Companies, reflecting the economic role the industry has been playing during the pandemic. Leaders include Landmark Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Al Tayer Group, and Al Futtaim. Two management and financial consultancy firms, PwC and Deloitte, were also among the companies making an impact in UAE's professional world. Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), GE and Procter & Gamble (P & G) were also among the top workplaces to grow a career in the UAE. Those companies have been investing in employee success, career development, internal affinity, and gender diversity, to ensure they continue to be among the best workplaces for employee growth as they embark upon a post-pandemic world. Lynn Chouman, MENA News Editor at LinkedIn, said: 'As we continue to navigate the unpredictable and unique recovery landscape, it is more important than ever to bring to life our vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the workforce. While we acknowledge the global economic challenges of the crisis, we also believe it is crucial we acknowledge and celebrate the resilience and efforts displayed by organizations who have stayed strong and helped their employees grow despite the circumstances.' She added: 'We are seeing companies spanning various sectors across the UAE, highlighting the possibilities of agility and growth across sectors. At LinkedIn, we work to help members pave their professional journey and through our lists, we help them identify the best companies for it.' The LinkedIn Top Companies list is published in 20 global markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany the U.K., the Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia. Methodology The methodology is built on research around what it means to build a great career, matched to our unique LinkedIn data that can tell that story for our members. There are seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression inside a company and all based on LinkedIn data: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background. To be eligible, companies must have at least 500 employees as of Dec. 31, 2020 in the country and reductions in staff (including attrition and layoffs) can be no higher than 10% (based on LinkedIn data or public announcements). We exclude all staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions, and government agencies. We also exclude LinkedIn, its parent company Microsoft and Microsoft subsidiaries. About LinkedIn : LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful, and transforms the ways companies hire, market and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world's first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has more than 740 million members in over 200 countries and territories and has offices around the world.