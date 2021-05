(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim extended his condolences to Mexico's Chamber of Deputies President Dulce Maria Sauri Riancho and Senate President Oscar Eduardo Aguilar after a metro overpass collapse in their country left dozens killed and injured. (end) sd MENAFN04052021000071011013ID1102025798