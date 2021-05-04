Jordan- Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs: Jewish hardliners incite raids into Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May 4 (Petra) �� The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs said Tuesday that since the start of the month of Ramadan, the so-called "Temple Mount Faithful" group has stepped up its incitement of hardline Jewish groups to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque and advocate for the unification of Jerusalem."Israel's policy of attacking the people, the land and Islamic and Christian sanctities in Palestine and Jerusalem are based on various fake biblical allegations, which were used as a weapon of provocation and a flame of hatred and racism in the hands of the settlers with official support from the right-wing Israeli government," said the committee's secretary general Abdullah Kanaan. He told Petra in an interview that the Jewish incitement included holding open prayers and chants inside Al-Aqsa Mosque seeking to undermine its sanctity and impose full Israeli sovereignty over the holy compound to pave for its demolition to build the so-called temple on its ruins.Such violations, he said, are a clear violation of hundreds of resolutions issued by the United Nations and affiliated organizations, including UNESCO, which listed Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al-Sharif, with its entire area of 144 dunums, as a property that solely belongs to Muslims, and that the Jews have nothing to do with it.The committee warned the right-wing Israeli government and reminded international organizations and advocates of freedom and justice of the danger of rising calls by hardcore settler groups to stage raids into the compound, which would threaten world peace and stability.If such actions continued, Kanaan warned, they would inevitably ignite a religious war with unpredictable consequences for the region and the world.He reiterated the solid Jordanian position, reaffirming that the Kingdom will remain a staunch supporter of Palestinians and Jerusalem and noting that Jerusalem is a red line and will remain a national issue that His Majesty King Abdullah II, as the custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, will uphold and defend.SS04/05/2021 15:19:14 MENAFN04052021000117011021ID1102025496