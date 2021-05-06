Celebrate Eid with Samsung: Five of the best products you can purchase as gifts

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Eid Al Fitr is around the corner, a time for families and friends to come together, be appreciative, and treat those closest to them with special gifts. Samsung has always been delighted to contribute to meaningful occasions such as this, embracing the joy shared by millions and presenting consumers with opportunities to create even more memories with those closest to them. As such, here are six of the best products that you can purchase for a friend or family members in the coming weeks: Galaxy S21 Series 5G What better way to treat somebody this Eid than buying the latest world-class smartphone? The newly released Galaxy S21 Series 5G empowers everybody to share the world around them and connect with the things and people that matter most. Boasting pro-grade camera and video capabilities, premium viewing, and connectivity experiences, and a bold and iconic design, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been introduced to change everything and ensure everyday moments are even more epic. Whether it's the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, each of these promise to bring happiness and excitement, and a major highlight is the most advanced camera ever to grace the Galaxy ecosystem. In addition to improved Space Zoom, every moment captured in 8K video can be transformed to 33MP resolution photos. As for the new Director's View feature, it allows you to control your video like a pro with live thumbnails. Furthermore, Samsung Knox provides peace of mind and security, the Contour Cut Camera Design adds to the irresistible appeal, and viewing experiences have never been clearer thanks to intelligent displays that provide immersion like never before. The Premiere As a first-of-its-kind innovation that delivers an all-in-one home cinema right out of the box, The Premiere lifestyle projector is a standout choice when buying for someone who loves cinematic viewing at home. Recently honored at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards in the Video Displays and Digital Imaging/Photography category, The Premiere is the world's first HDR10+ certified projector, boasts several leading smart features, and comes with exclusive video on demand (VOD) bundles upon purchase through six-month OSN and Shahid VIP subscriptions. Equipped with cutting-edge Triple Laser technology, The Premiere delivers outstanding picture quality and brightness, providing you with an outstanding home cinema viewing experience. In addition to supporting 4K picture resolution, The Premiere's RGB Triple Laser uses the foundational elements of color to deliver true, vibrant tones, while a ground-breaking contrast range ensures you can experience vivid light and dark scenes on a screen of up to 130 inches in size. Backed with multiple voice assistants, mobile connectivity, and seamless access to the Samsung Smart TV UI, the surround sound offered by The Premiere is also empowered with Acoustic Beam technology, which maximizes left and right-side sound delivery for a truly immersive audio experience. Galaxy Watch3 LTE Eid couldn't be taking place at a better time with the newest wearable to grace the Galaxy ecosystem recently becoming available. For anybody looking to stay healthy and active, the Galaxy Watch3 LTE is the perfect present. Backed with the winning combination of Galaxy Watch3 favorites and valuable new features, the device will deliver new meaning and enhance activities geared towards improving lifestyle and meeting fitness goals. The device measures blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors, while the electrocardiogram function works by analyzing the heart's electrical activity via a sensor on the Galaxy Watch3 LTE. Running analysis also offers real-time feedback during runs and workout reports that help improve form, boost performance, and reduce injury. The wearable boasts all the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece and is comfortable to wear all day. For those who spend extended periods away from their phone, LTE models will allow them to take calls and message, stream playlists, and access apps on-the-go. Galaxy Tab S7 Critically acclaimed by audiences and critics ever since its release, the Galaxy Tab S7 is another product that promises to bring excitement this Eid, empowering every user by converging home, work, and play to redefine what's possible in all three verticals. Thanks to cutting-edge features and seamless Galaxy ecosystem integration, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ support you in work, play, and everything in between. Featuring a new-and-improved S Pen, stunning display, and creativity features, these tablets bring ideas to life. Powerful processing, an expanded keyboard, and upgraded Samsung DeX also ensure more work gets done in less time with a PC-like experience, while reliable connectivity is the basis for uninterrupted mobile gaming and high-definition streaming.