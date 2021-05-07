Qatar- Amir Cup final to be held without spectators

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Football Association has decided, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Public Health, that the 49th HH the Amir Cup final for the 2020-21 season will be held without spectators on May 14. The decision to hold the game without fans came as part of efforts to ensure everyone's safety, in line with the restrictions and preventive measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19, based on co-ordination on the matter with the Ministry of Public Health. The highly anticipated game is set to be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium this month to decide HH the Amir Cup champions in the second final of the prestigious tournament in five months after the summit clash of the last edition was held last December. That match saw Al-Sadd win the title of the 48th edition of HH the Amir Cup, after beating Al-Arabi 2-1, in the inaugural game of the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, the fourth completed venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. MENAFN07052021000067011011ID1102044397