Covid: UAE to remain on UK ''red list'' after May 17

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UK authorities have announced that the UAE will remain on the country's 'red list', even after international travel resumes in the Kingdom, starting May 17. ALSO READ: According to The Independent, transport secretary Grant Shapps revealed the 43 countries on the red list — of which the UAE was one — in a press conference at 10 Downing Street. According to Shapps, red-listed countries were ''those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances". The UAE has reportedly been red-listed due to its status as a major international travel hub. Under the restrictions, travellers returning from the UAE to the UK will be required to spend nearly Dh9,000 (1,750 pounds) on 10 days at a government-mandated quarantine hotel on arrival. The price will also include a private transfer from the airport, all meals and two PCR tests, one to be taken on day two and one on day eight of the isolation period.