Qatar Care marks International Nurses Day

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Qatar Care yesterday marked International Nurses Day and distributed gifts among staff working as volunteers. Qatar Care, established in 2007, is the first company to provide home nursing and medical services in the state of Qatar and first Home Care and Medical Services Agency in Qatar with the Diamond Level of Accreditation granted by Accreditation Canada International. At the occasion, CEO of Qatar Care, Saleh Al Eida (pictured), said, ''Today is the International Nurses Day, so Qatar Care as first company for home care in Qatar and whose major work is nursing, physiotherapy, taking care of elders and newborns and their mothers, participated in protocol of MoPH and gave some gifts to our staff who are working as volunteers." ''We are the only company who are volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was small celebration and I would like to say as CEO of Qatar Care that nursing job is not normal. It involves taking care of the patients — their wellbeing, their happiness, their feelings. It is the job which gives to people more than they take from them." He added: ''The medical teams especially the nurses are the people who are always on the front during pandemic and other calamities. Every year, we celebrate International Nurses Day but this year it is different due to pandemic. We tried to do the best and we are very proud for our contribution."