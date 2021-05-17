Israeli air raids leave 3 Palestinians dead in Gaza

(MENAFN) Medical source stated that on Monday, May. 17 three Palestinian people were confirmed dead in an Israeli air raid as conflict between Israel and militant outfits in the Gaza Strip went on for the eighth day. Israeli fighter jets hit with two missiles a vehicle in western Gaza City, leaving three people in the car killed, further saying that no more wounds were reported, according to the sources. In the meantime, eyewitnesses stated that the three victims were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), further saying that the vehicle was on the main road close to Gaza City's seaside. On Monday, Israeli air forces fired rigorous aerial and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.