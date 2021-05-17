Floward covers entire GCC with launch in the Sultanate of Oman

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery store in the region launched its services in Muscat, Oman on Sunday, May 2, 2021 making it the first expansion of the year for the company. With this expansion, the company now operates in 19 cities across seven countries. As part of its expansion strategy, Floward will gradually launch in different cities in the Sultanate, aiming to cover the largest cities in the country by the end of the year. Floward CEO Abdulaziz Al Loughani said: ''This is a very special occasion for us at Floward as this launch marks our last country to service in the GCC region. Despite the challenges Oman and the region are going through, our team worked very hard in the previous months to set up our operations there and are committed to provide the highest quality in customer service and experience, products, and other touchpoints to become the best online flowers delivery service in Oman. We are moving forward with our expansion strategy in the MENA region and aim to cover as much of it as possible soon.” Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience. MENAFN17052021000067011011ID1102093189