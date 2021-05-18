Qatar distributes urgent relief aid to martyrs'' families and affected people in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Gaza: Chairman of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee H E Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi confirmed that the committee began distributing urgent relief aid to the families of the martyrs and those affected in the Gaza Strip due to the current conditions that the Strip is going through. The Ambassador explained that the cash assistance is provided to the families of martyrs in all governorates of the Gaza Strip and owners of completely destroyed homes and partially or severely damaged homes that have become uninhabitable, pointing out that this aid extended to hundreds of families of martyrs and families whose homes were damaged. He indicated that the distribution process is carried out through centers in the five governorates of the Gaza Strip, under the full supervision of the Qatari committee’s staff and in coordination with the relevant government agencies. He pointed out that this urgent aid comes to relieve the families of the martyrs and enable the affected people to purchase basic supplies, provide urgent needs, paying temporary housing rents, and others. Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi stressed that this aid falls within the continuous efforts made by Qatar to urgently intervene to support the residents of the Gaza Strip, stand by them in light of the current circumstances, and alleviate their suffering in various areas of life. Meanwhile Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has also announced recently the allocation of $1m, in response to the recent events in Palestine and to provide the most basic needs at the present time. Through its urgent response and rapid action, QRCS seeks to provide support in a number of areas, such as the provision of medicines and medical consumables to keep pace with the acute consumption of these materials in the current situation, and ambulances, the provision of medical equipment for hospitals, materials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), food and non-food supplies, and partial repair of damaged homes. QRCS field team in Gaza Strip also conducted a field visit to the affected areas and hospitals to assess the damage and urgent humanitarian needs. Al Shifa Hospital, which is considered the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, was evaluated to check on the safety of the wounded and to identify the most important health needs, and it was found that there is an urgent need to provide hospitals with medicines and urgent medical consumables in light of the continued aggression of the occupation forces on Gaza Strip. Separately, Qatar Charity has also announced the allocation of $5m within the framework of the relief drive to support the affected and displaced and the affected in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem. As part of the relief drive, Qatar Charity seeks to focus on providing urgent food and health aid, distributing personal hygiene kits in light of the coronavirus, and rehabilitating and equipping health centers and hospitals to accommodate the largest number of patients and the injured.MENAFN18052021000063011010ID1102095325