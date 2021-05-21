William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Published
William said the interview had made "a major contribution" to the demise of his parents' relationship.Full Article
Published
William said the interview had made "a major contribution" to the demise of his parents' relationship.Full Article
William said the interview had made "a major contribution" to the demise of his parents' relationship.
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have issued scathing statements criticising the BBC for its failings around their..