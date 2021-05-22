Over 800 referred for violating Covid-19 precautionary measure arrests 3 for quarantine violation

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The designated authorities referred 845 people to the prosecution for non-compliance with the preventive and precautionary measures in place in the country to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Among them, 581 people were referred to the prosecution for not wearing masks in places where they are mandatory, 77 did not adhere to the safe distance, 179 people for violating the decision to prevent gathering in parks and the corniche, five for not installing the EHTERAZ app on their mobile phones, and three for violating home quarantine requirements. The three violators, who are currently being referred to the designated prosecution, for not adhering to home quarantine are: 1- Abdullah Khalid Ali Abdul Karim Al Hammadi 2- Mohammed Sari 3-Genta Cattell The measures are in line with the Cabinet decision and Decree Law No. 17 of 1990 on infectious diseases, and the precautionary measures in force in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19. The designated authorities called on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures in place to ensure their safety and the safety of others. MENAFN22052021000063011010ID1102114007