Afghanistan Records 929 New Cases of COVID-19

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Kabul, May 30, 2021, SPA -- Afghanistan recorded 929 new cases of the novel Coronavirus and 25 deaths , in the past 24 hours. In a statement, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said today that the total number of cases reached 71,690, the total number of deaths rose to 2,944, and the total number of recoveries reached 57,450. --SPA 21:38 LOCAL TIME 18:38 GMT 0032 MENAFN30052021000078011016ID1102178812