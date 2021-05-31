PwC and Microsoft join forces to accelerate digital transformation in Qatar

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) PwC and Microsoft are putting into effect their global alliance to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption in Qatar. The collaboration offers combined business insights and latest technology to help businesses across sectors increase their performance and resilience in pursuit of their digital transformation ambitions. Bassam Hajhamad, Country Senior Partner and Consulting Leader at PwC Qatar, added: ''As a leading Microsoft global partner with over 200 certified experts in the region, PwC leverages the power of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 to unlock potentials and use data to enable business transformation and solve our client’s most important problems. This partnership results in a unique opportunity for the government, public and private entities and enterprises in Qatar to embark on their digital transformation journey with a trusted leader providing strategy-to-execution advisory services coupled with a familiar and easy-to-use technology and tool set from Microsoft.” The extended partnership further boosts business capabilities and contributes towards innovation by providing enterprises with access to scalable, highly available and resilient cloud services, while maintaining data residency, security and compliance needs. This also supports critical sectors including government and the public sector, energy, education, healthcare, real estate, recreation, and others. For her part, Lana Khalaf, Country Manager, Microsoft Qatar, said "The strategic partnership between Microsoft and PwC will empower the digital transformation of organizations in Qatar. Through this alliance, organizations will harness the core competencies of both companies, PWC’s strategy and consultancy expertise coupled with Microsoft’s best in class cloud technology in Data & AI, business applications and low code/ no code development tools.” She added ''Our alliance of going to the market together aligns with our commitment to support decision makers and industry leaders in Qatar to amplify sustainable business growth and digital resiliency.” PwC and Microsoft have jointly engaged in several strategic national initiatives, leveraging PwC’s unique omni-channel accelerators focused on service digitization and process automation. This joint offering ensures that customers are able to leverage PwC’s industry focused solutions built on top of Microsoft’s Azure Cloud infrastructure. As the country continues its journey towards becoming a knowledge and innovation hub, the PwC and Microsoft partnership in Qatar will continue to drive economic growth, upskill the workforce and provide a foundation for the Country in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Microsoft has established plans to deliver the intelligent and trusted Microsoft Cloud services from a new cloud datacenter region in Qatar with Microsoft Azure, and Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Microsoft’s cloud spans 60+ announced cloud regions across the globe with Azure available in 140 countries and delivers a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade cloud computing services for developers and businesses of all sizes to create new customer experiences, transform their business and operations and accelerate the pace of innovation. MENAFN31052021000067011011ID1102182065