Jordan welcomes electing UAE to United Nations Security Council for 2022-23

Amman, June 11 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the electing of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Security Council for 2022-2023.In a statement on Friday, the ministry expressed Jordan's greetings to the Emirati government and people for this achievement, which mirrors the high stature the brotherly country enjoys at the international level, as well as its efforts in enhancing security and peace all over the world. The ministry, in the statement, voiced Jordan's support for the UAE in its international responsibilities in a way that contributes to serving common Arab issues and interests and preserving international stability and security.The ministry expressed its greetings to the governments and peoples of Brazil, Ghana, Gabon and Albania on the occasion of electing them to the United Nations Security Council for 2022-2023.